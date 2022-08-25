From the ponds of Holmebrook Valley Park to the three watery expanses of Linacre Reservoirs via Linacre Brook, this wetland landscape is home to an array of waterfowl.

Advertisement

Surrounding Linacre Brook and Reservoirs, woodland birds inhabit the sycamore, beech, oak, ash, larch, pine and spruce. This walk is a heart-lifting dazzle of colour on bright October days, but makes a perfect day out no matter what time of year you visit.

Take your binoculars to enjoy the resident or winter-residing birds: you may spot mandarin ducks, goosanders, mallards and teal. Black-headed gulls, moorhens, coots and grey herons also take to the water.

In the surrounding woodlands, nuthatches, jays and all manner of tits reside. If you’re lucky, you might spot a treecreepers, tawny owls, woodpeckers or even a kingfisher. There are plenty of viewing points and picnic tables along the way. Settle down with a hot drink and watch the show.

This circular walk around Linacre Reservoirs is just over five miles/Credit: Geograph

Linacre Reservoirs walk

5.3 miles/8.5 km | 3 hours | moderate

1. Pond potter

From Holmebrook Valley Park, edging Chesterfield, follow the east and south side of the pond. Look out for various waterfowl as you round the lake – the prelude to the main show at Linacre.

Turn left to cross a footbridge over Linacre Brook and immediately right to follow the stream through woodland and meadow. Enjoy the soothing sound of water and the rock exposures on the bank. Cross another wooden footbridge to follow a path bordering fields. Continue through Ducksick Wood. Where the path splits, keep left to climb a broad track leading to Linacre Reservoirs.

Linacre’s three reservoirs were built between 1855 and 1904 to supply water to the town of Chesterfield/Credit: Geograph

2. Woods and water

Drop down to the waterside path; it’s time to take in the water life. Continue along the water’s edge of the first two reservoirs, before cutting through woodland to the third. The highest reservoir pushes the rambler on to a boardwalk, where birds and squirrels feed off food left on posts. It’s a glorious section of the walk, taking in water, woods and moorland overhead.

3. Northside

Continue along the north side of the reservoirs, where the beech, elder, larch and pine are home to woodland birds. Feeders attached to trees make it easier to view avian activity. Descend to Woodnook Lane. Check out the latest wildlife sightings outside the ranger’s office.

The woodlands that surround the reservoirs comprise sycamore, beech, oak, ash, larch, pine and spruce/Credit: Geograph

4. Woods to lane

Now, take the left-hand path (just beyond the car park) that cuts through a large field towards more woodland. A right turn follows the wall, then pathways through fields and woods lead to Green Lane.

5. Time for a cuppa

Turn right, passing the Grade II listed Cutthorpe Hall at Cutthorpe Green. Skirting the top of Hall Farm, continue along Green Lane (now farm track). Turn left to cross a narrow strip of woodland back into Holmebrook Valley Park. Drop into the park’s café for a well-earned cuppa after a five-mile wildlife-filled ramble.

Advertisement

Linacre Reservoirs map

Linacre Reservoirs walking route and map