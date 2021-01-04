Walk: Londesborough and Nunburnholme, North Yorkshire

This walk takes you through one of the most scenic valleys of the Wolds. Take the A1069 from York, heading east. As you approach Shiptonthorpe, look for the left turn to Londesborough. From here, a short drive, then a quick right and left, leads you on a narrow country road to Londesborough and Nunburnholme.

The village of Londesborough, nestled among woodland, is well worth a visit as it is quite entrancing. It’s well known to Yorkshire Wolds Way hikers as the route deliberately diverts them through it.

Londesborough to Nunburnholme walk

10 miles/16.4km | 5-6 hours | moderate-challenging

1. Country lanes

Park in the Londesborough. If you fancy an early diversion, head to the bottom end of the village and the entrance to Londesborough Park. This is a natural park, no flower beds but instead woods and lakes. Behind the park is Warren Dale, Carting Dale and the hidden remains of a Roman road, which has led some to believe that Londesborough was the site of an old Roman town known as Delgovicia.

Back in the village, follow Londesborough Hill north for a mile or so, looking out for some woods on your right – through a gate on the left is deep Cleaving Coombe. Continue on the road and, at a crossroads, turn right, signposted Middleton. You will see a pylon less than half a mile ahead. (if you want to shorten your day, you can drive this section from Londesborough and park on the road verge beside Nunburnholme Wold).

2. Deep views

Turn left at the pylon and, after some 300 yards, there is a gate on the right (there is a lovely view from the top of Deepdale Head to the left).

Continue through the gate and follow the track through the woods for a good half-mile, turn left and, after a short walk downhill, take a right turn. Again, a short walk to the left will take you to a view of Deepdale. Continue right for around 500 yards to the road, turning left to Nunburnholme village. The road is quiet, with Deepdale to the left and lovely countryside to the right, known as The Park and Smiths Wood (private).

3. Woods and wolds

On reaching the village, enjoy a rest at the picnic tables on the green. Cross the bridge over the stream and turn left. After 250 yards, take the road on the right to re-join the Yorkshire Wolds Way. Climb for 500 yards, looking out for a gate and track on the right to Bratt Woods and open land – ignore this for now, you’ll return this way later.

It’s a steady climb of a mile to the road, where you turn right. Walk for about 500 yards, looking out for a public footpath on the right. Follow this track downhill, with trees to the left and, at the end, turn right back to the gate ignored earlier.

Turn left back through Bratt Woods to the main road and turn right. Look out for a Yorkshire Wolds Way sign on the left and take it. Angle slightly left over the bridge, crossing Nunburnholme Beck.

A steady two-mile climb brings you to a gate. Follow the sign to the right and continue to climb to Partridge Hall Farm. There is a very big yellow arrow on one of the buildings directing you left, then it’s a sharp right up to the road.

4. Back to the car

If you parked your car at Nunburnholme Wold, turn left and continue the climb back to the car. It is a quiet road used only by lorries visiting one of the remaining live chalk quarries in the area, seen on the left. If you left your car at Londesborough, turn right after Partridge Hall Farm then shortly after left, following the Yorkshire Wolds Way and along a country lane back to the village.

Londesborough to Nunburnholme map

Londesborough to Nunburnholme walking route and map