The Lawley is a sleek and slender hill, the first in the north-east-to-south-west fault line of eruptions that comprise Shropshire’s Stretton Hills.

Quieter than its more popular and taller neighbours of Caer Caradoc and the Long Mynd, this 377m peak punches well above its weight when it comes to views.

Not only does The Lawley offer glorious glimpses of the Stretton Hills and the Long Mynd, but on a clear summer’s evening, the vista stretches across the Shropshire Plain towards the Berwyn Mountains in Wales. Some say the hill is view-pendous, and well worthy of it's status as one of Shropshire's best walks.

The Lawley (looking north towards The Wrekin) near Church Stretton/Credit: Simon Whaley

The Lawley walk

3.9 miles / 6.3km | 2.5 hours | moderate | 258m ascent

1. The Lawley car park

From the small car park, climb to a kissing gate. Ascend through trees, heeding warnings about keeping dogs on leads. Grazed by livestock not normally associated with Shropshire — look out for Highland cows and Herdwick sheep.

The Lawley teases with four false summits, each offering better views than the previous. Turn round at the first to spot The Wrekin ten miles away. This volcano-shaped hill is the last peak between here and the Staffordshire Moorlands. Gaze north-westwards for the imposing Berwyn Mountains over the border in Wales.

A broadband transmitter shares the second false summit, with its better westward views of the Long Mynd and Church Stretton. The ridge path conquers two more false summits, before the final, steeper ascension to The Lawley’s true summit, crowned by a telegraph pole once topped by a weather vane.

The Lawley near Church Stretton, Shropshire/Credit: Simon Whaley

2. The Lawley summit

On sultry summer evenings, para-gliders launch themselves off the hillside, hoping to share a thermal with a skylark, buzzard, or red kite.

The summit panorama includes most of Wenlock Edge, a 17-mile wooded escarpment running from Much Wenlock to Craven Arms, and Shropshire’s highest point, the twin-peaked Brown Clee Hill dominating the horizon. Adjacent to that is Titterstone Clee Hill, with its golf-ball-shaped air traffic control radar domes.

Walkers descending The Lawley/Credit: Simon Whaley

Sweeping southwards, the rolling hulk of Hope Bowdler Hill fills the landscape, along with the iconic Caer Caradoc. It’s lesser-known smaller brother, Little Caradoc, hides within its shadow, literally. To the west, lie Church Stretton and All Stretton, sunbathing at the Long Mynd’s foot, and poking above the horizon are the jagged quartzite outcrops of the Stiperstones.

Completing this scenic circle is Earl’s Hill, near Pontesbury, and the Breiddon Hills near Welshpool.

From here, the route drops steadily to a kissing gate.

Highland cow on The Lawley/Credit: Simon Whaley

3. The Lawley bridleway

Turn right onto a wide bridleway, through another kissing gate, and continue along this track, which still offers fine views over the adjacent farmland and towards north and west Shropshire. After 2.5km, fork right, just before a cattle grid, up through the trees to a junction. Turn left to return to the car park.

The Lawley map

The Lawley – OS Maps walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Small car park (Grid Ref: SO505991) on the narrow lane between Longnor and Chatwall.

Terrain

Mainly grass path and wide farm track. Occasionally muddy after heavy rain.

Map

OS Explorer 217

Eat and drink

The Pound Inn, Leebotwood, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6 6ND. Tel: 01694 751477.

Stay

Rectory Farm Bed and Breakfast, Woolstaston, Church Stretton, Shropshire, SY6 6NN. From £55 per night (single) and £85 (double). Tel: 01694 751306