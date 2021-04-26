Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Walk: Glen Sligachan, Isle of Skye

Walk: Glen Sligachan, Isle of Skye

This rugged wilderness trail in Scotland guides intrepid walkers into the nucleus of the Cuillin Mountains, past gushing burns and striding ridges to a dramatic, sea-kissed bay

Glen-Sligachan-3c73eb7

Published:

Menacing yet darkly beautiful, the jagged Cuillin Mountains are your steady companion on this remote island walk through Glen Sligachan.

Advertisement

Winding through true wilderness country, you’ll feel a real sense of progression as you ford several rivers, moving from one loch to the next, past herds of red deer and the dramatically located Camasunary Bay, before arriving at the houses of Kirkibost. Save it for a fine September day after a spell of dry weather – the midges will be fewer, the burns lower – and you will have a memory to last a lifetime.

Dark skies over moody mountains
Glen Sligachan on a moody day ©Getty

Glen Sligachan walk

Distance: 11 miles | Duration: 5 hours | Difficulty: hard

1. Stone stairs

Start from the A87 car park on the east side of the River Sligachan, where Sgurr nan Gillean – one of the iconic peaks on the Cuillin ridge – rises majestically from the moorland. Follow a path towards the river and through a gate on your left. Climb a well-crafted stone staircase, enjoying views of Glen Sligachan and the rounded Red Hills on the valley´s eastern flanks. The easy-to-follow path continues on, crossing one or two burns as it becomes gradually stonier and boggier.

Hiking in the mountains
Sturdy footwear will help you through the rivers ©Getty

2. Harta Corrie

After about two miles you´ll come to the Allt na Measarroch river, which is crossed on large stones. Ahead, the magnificent bulky profile of Marsco looms large – it seems an age to make any progress against its vast size. To the west, you’ll find your gaze drawn hypnotically into the vast Harta Corrie above Glen Sligachan.

3. Fording burns

Camasunary Bay at the head of Loch Scavaig on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. AdobeRGB colorspace.
Discover a remote bothy at Camasunary Bay ©Getty
At a big cairn and a fork in the path, go left to continue on through the glen, soon reaching the Allt nam Fraoch-choire river. You will need to ford the deluge on boulders – if in doubt, return.

Ahead, as the path winds down beside the delectable Loch an Athain, the larger Strath na Creitheach comes into view. Squelch along the photogenic eastern shore of the elongate loch, keeping straight ahead at the southern end. From a crest, Camasunary lies below in all its sea-kissed glory. Descend towards the shore, drinking in the view as you pass a bothy.

4. Hamlet by the sea

Turn left and follow the burn uphill on a good track. After climbing for around 400 feet, go right to join the Am Mám path, which leads on to the B8083 and Kirkibost. From the hamlet, you can catch a bus to Sligachan or, ideally, meet a friend with a car.

Glen Sligachan map

Glen Sligachan walking route and map

Advertisement

Glen20Sligachan-a285506

Authors

Fergal MacErlean

Tags

Spring21_Sidebar_720x480_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 6 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Ben-More-8a51be6
Walks

Walk: Ben More, Isle of Mull, Argyll and Bute

Old Man Of Storr, Isle of Skye, Scotland
Days Out

Walk: The Quiraing, Isle of Skye

Tobermory in winter
Walks

Walk: Tobermory and Calgary Bay, Isle of Mull

Rhosgadfan and Moel Tryfan, Gwynedd
Walks

Walk: Rhosgadfan and Moel Tryfan, Gwynedd