Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Walk: Glenariff Nature Reserve, County Antrim

Walk: Glenariff Nature Reserve, County Antrim

This short circular gorge walk, abound with tumbling rivers and waterfalls, navigates through a lush reserve in Northern Ireland's County Antrim

Boardwalks lead through the reserve from one waterfall to the next

Published:

The Rivers Glenariff and Inver have cut right through this spectacular steep-sided gorge – the Queen of the Glens.

Advertisement

These rivers can be lively and dramatic as they tumble over boulders and a series of three impressive waterfalls. But then they become suddenly calm and tranquil, flowing lazily through oak and beech woodland, sunlight streaming through the fresh new leaves.

This humid and moist microclimate is home to rare ferns, mosses and liverworts, as well as spruce, fir, pine and larch.

Small river in the autumn forest. Location: Glenariff forest park (Glenriff river), County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
In autumn and winter the rivers swell, accentuating their beauty/Credit: Getty

Glenariff walk

1.5 miles | 1 hour | easy

1. Marking the way

Three waterfalls provide a spectacular focus for this woodland walk in one of Northern Ireland’s most panoramic landscapes. The walk is waymarked throughout and easy to follow from the car park. Descend steeply to the bottom of the gorge and the first of the waterfalls.

Boardwalks lead through the reserve from one waterfall to the next
Boardwalks lead through the reserve from one waterfall to the next ©Getty

2. The first fall

After one mile you will reach a waterfall. Glenariff is home to rare ferns, mosses and liverworts and the woodland will be alive with birdsong. Turn left. Special walkways cut into the sides of the gorge provide a spectacular route allowing close inspection of the plantlife that abounds in this National Nature Reserve.

Waterfall in Glenariff Forest Park. Taken with a Circular Polariser and a Neutral Density Filter to show the motion of the water.
Waterfall in Glenariff Forest Park. Taken with a Circular Polariser and a Neutral Density Filter to show the motion of the water/Credit: Getty

3. Rainbow crossing

A boardwalk continues along the valley bottom by Glenariff River to Rainbow Bridge. From here it’s a steep climb back to the starting point.

Advertisement

Find out more about walks in Glenariff Nature Reserve: walkni.com/glenariff-nature-reserve

Authors

Chris Gee

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Slieve-Bearnagh-dd65afd
Walks

Walk: Slieve Bearnagh, County Down

Dunseverick-harbour-51e26d0
Walks

Walk: The Causeway Coast, County Antrim

Steall Falls, Nevis Gorge, Scotland
Walks

Walk: Steall Falls and Glen Nevis, Highland

The River Brathay at Elterwater on a sunny day in Cumbia.
Walks

Britain’s most beautiful river walks