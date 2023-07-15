Whinlatter Forest is England’s only true mountain forest, clinging to the flanks of Seat How and the lower slopes of Grisedale Pike.

When Forestry England felled large numbers of larch trees affected by the Phytophthora ramorum disease, it opened up some magnificent Lakeland views. Whinlatter’s new Wow Trail showcases those vistas, offering a new autumnal Lakeland perspective.

Go quietly through the woods and you might catch glimpses of red squirrels, roe deer, siskins and goldcrests among the trees. There’s also an opportunity to put your feet up and partake in some mindful forest bathing. Take a deep breath and listen to what Whinlatter Forest has to say to you.

Whinlatter Forest walk

3.4 miles/5.5km | 2 hours | moderate | 224m ascent

1. Whinlatter’s Visitor Centre

From Whinlatter’s Visitor Centre, drop to the Cyclewise Bike Hire and Shop and turn left onto the waymarked trail. Several trails, including a cycle route, use this wide track for a short distance. Look out for fungi lining the trackside as the route heads deep into the coniferous canopy. Information panels also line the route, exploring the forest’s history. A perfectly positioned bench offers a tantalising glimpse towards Bleaberry Fell and High Seat.

The track turns sharp right, crossing Comb Gill, before continuing round the side of Seat How.

Forest track on the Wow Trail at Whinlatter Forest Park/Credit: Simon Whaley

2. Thwaitehill Knotts

Turn right onto a narrower path, under a series of wooden arches, bearing an Einstein quote: "Look deep into nature . . . and you will understand everything".

Drop to a wildlife hide. Feeders here are topped up regularly to attract siskins, goldcrests, crossbills, and woodpeckers. You may glimpse a red squirrel or two. Tag your sightings on social media using @Whinlatter_Forest, and the team will add them to the sightings blackboard. Continue along the path, dropping through the plantation.

3. Forest bathing

Pass five, surprisingly comfortable, wooden-slatted forest bathing loungers, arranged in a circle. Get comfy. Close your eyes and listen to the birdsong, and the autumnal breeze whispering between the needles. Try not to fall asleep!

Once refreshed, follow the path, as it climbs back to the wide track, turn right, and soon after, fork right onto a stone track that drops round to the right. Descend to another junction and turn left for half a mile to reach the Wow Viewpoint.

Five forest bathing wooden loungers on the Wow Trail/Credit: Simon Whaley

4. Wow Viewpoint

A view of Binsey Hill, the Skiddaw massive, Ullock Pike, Skiddaw Little Man, and Blencathra can be seen from the greater-than-180-degree Wow viewpoint.

Looking eastwards, the vista takes in Keswick, Great Dodd, Stybarrow Dodd, Helvellyn, High Seat and High Tove.

Moving round to the south, Cat Bells, High Raise, Maiden Moor, and Barrow fill the view.

When you can tear yourself away, return via the same track to the earlier-used junction, but this time, continue ahead, following it back leisurely, for the last mile, to the visitor centre and some well-earned refreshments.

The Wow viewpoint, overlooking Keswick, and the Borrowdale and Newlands Valley/Credit: Simon Whaley

Whinlatter Forest map

Whinlatter Forest walking route and map

Useful Information

Starting Point

Whinlatter Visitor Centre, Keswick, CA12 5TW (Grid Ref NY208245). Parking charges apply (pay on exit).

Terrain

Wide forest tracks, some narrower paths may be unsuitable for pushchairs. No steps, stiles, or gates.

Map

OS Explorer OL4

Eat/Drink

Cafe Ambio, Whinlatter Visitor Centre. Open daily. cafeambio.co.uk

Stay

The Coledale Inn, Braithwaite, Keswick, CA12 5TN. www.coledale-inn.co.uk 017687 78272