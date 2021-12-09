Christmas crafts: How to make a Christmas table decoration

Instead of shop-bought Christmas decorations, embrace the winter season by heading outside to forage for natural Christmas decorations. Surround yourself with all that nature has to offer by taking the time to really see the colours, the textures, the beauty – all the gifts that nature gives us, even through the coldest months of the year.

Bringing these indoors you can create a beautiful Christmas table centrepiece with these foraged decorations and enjoy a festive feast with your nearest and dearest, while enjoying nature at the same time.

How to make a natural Christmas table decoration