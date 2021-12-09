Christmas crafts: How to make a Christmas table decoration
For Lake District florist Rachel Wardley, there's no better Christmas decoration than one that has been naturally foraged in the outdoors, making the most of all that nature has to offer in winter. Find out how to make the best natural Christmas table centrepiece for the festive season.
Instead of shop-bought Christmas decorations, embrace the winter season by heading outside to forage for natural Christmas decorations. Surround yourself with all that nature has to offer by taking the time to really see the colours, the textures, the beauty – all the gifts that nature gives us, even through the coldest months of the year.
Bringing these indoors you can create a beautiful Christmas table centrepiece with these foraged decorations and enjoy a festive feast with your nearest and dearest, while enjoying nature at the same time.
How to make a natural Christmas table decoration
You Will Need
- A metal trough
- Watertight containers
- Ivy vines, winter berries, hellebores
Step 1
Place the containers inside a metal trough and fill the jars with water.
Step 2
Position the ivy vine along the length of the trough, allowing it to dip into the jars. Place the berries and hellebores throughout, ensuring the stems are in water.
Step 3
Space the items evenly along both sides of the arrangement, varying the height of the hellebores. By placing the stem of your hellebore straight into the container, it will look as though it is growing up and out of your centrepiece, as if you have simply moved it from garden to table.
Step 4
Dress your table with candles and, if you have hellebores spare, place one or two of the flower heads with each napkin as a gift from nature to your guests.
All photos ©Jessica Reeve