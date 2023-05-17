Christmas crafts: How to make a jam jar candle
An easy step by step guide to making a homemade candle for Christmas.
Published:
Keep cosy on the stormiest of days by lighting homemade candles – make them this month to present as gifts at Christmas.
More festive content:
Here’s our step-by-step candle making guide
You Will Need
- 15cm wick (1)
- A wick holder
- A clean, dry jam jar, you can also use tin cans
- Soy wax flakes (750g)
- Essential oils, (optional)
Step 1
Insert the wick into a wick holder and place in the centre of the bottom of an old, clean tin can (make sure it’s one without serrated edges).
Step 2
In a pan over medium heat, melt the wax flakes and mix thoroughly, adding a few drops of essential oil if you wish. Heat to 90°C.
Step 3
Anchor the wick in the bottom of the tin by pouring in enough wax to cover a few centimetres of the wick. Allow the wax to cool for about 30 minutes.
Step 4
Wrap the end of the wick around a stick or pencil and rest the stick on the top of the tin, taking up any slack in the wick as you do so.
Step 5
Reheat the wax to 90°C and fill the tin to within 2cm of the top. Cool overnight. Trim the wick to a centimetre. Your candle is ready to light.