Christmas crafts: How to make a jam jar candle

An easy step by step guide to making a homemade candle for Christmas.

Jam jar Christmas candle (Photo by: Getty Images)

Published:

Keep cosy on the stormiest of days by lighting homemade candles – make them this month to present as gifts at Christmas.

Here’s our step-by-step candle making guide

You Will Need

  •  15cm wick (1)
  • A wick holder
  • A clean, dry jam jar, you can also use tin cans
  • Soy wax flakes (750g)
  • Essential oils, (optional)

Step 1

Insert the wick into a wick holder and place in the centre of the bottom of an old, clean tin can (make sure it’s one without serrated edges).

Step 2

In a pan over medium heat, melt the wax flakes and mix thoroughly, adding a few drops of essential oil if you wish. Heat to 90°C.

Step 3

Anchor the wick in the bottom of the tin by pouring in enough wax to cover a few centimetres of the wick. Allow the wax to cool for about 30 minutes.

Step 4

Wrap the end of the wick around a stick or pencil and rest the stick on the top of the tin, taking up any slack in the wick as you do so.

Step 5

Reheat the wax to 90°C and fill the tin to within 2cm of the top. Cool overnight. Trim the wick to a centimetre. Your candle is ready to light.

