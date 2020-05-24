Countryfile Art Club: how to take part and improve your artistic skills
Calling all budding artists – join the Countryfile Art Club and celebrate the British countryside through art and the Countryfile archive. Plus learn how to improve your artistic skills with tips and tricks from professional artists.
We’re looking to inspire you to get artistic at home by picking up a paintbrush, pencil…or whatever you have to hand, to have a go at re-creating some striking countryside images from the Countryfile archive.
It doesn’t matter what your artistic ability is, or preferred style or medium – we’re encouraging anyone and everyone to join in to help celebrate the beauty of the countryside.
To help inspire you, we’ll be inviting guest artists to create pieces too, and they’ll be recording their process and offering hints and tips along the way. However, you might simply want to just sit back and enjoy a bit of artistic escapism as you watch along.
How to share your artwork
So keep an eye on the Countryfile social channels (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) to see the latest images and artist pieces, and if you fancy joining in, you can share your artwork with us @BBCCountryfile, using the hashtag #CountryfileArtClub – we’d love to see what you create!