Make a macramé plant hanger

Create your very own house plant hanger with our quick and easy step by step guide

How to make a macrame plant hanger
You Will Need

  • rope/twine
  • scissors
  • tape measure

Step 1

How to make a macramé plant hanger

Measure and cut four lengths of twine or rope, each 2m long. If you want to create a larger hanger with more knots, make the lengths of rope longer.

Step 2

How to make a macramé plant hanger

Hold the ropes together, fold them in half, then tie a simple overhand loop knot at the folded end to create a small hook. Loop the hook on a door handle.

Step 3

How to make a macramé plant hanger

Take two pieces of rope and tie them together a third of the way down the line with an overhand loop knot. Repeat this with the remaining six ropes. 

Step 4

How to make a macramé plant hanger

Take one piece of rope from below one knot and another from below an adjacent knot. Tie them together 10cm down the line. Repeat to create four knots.

Step 5

How to make a macramé plant hanger

Gather all eight pieces of rope and tie an overhand loop knot to form the base of the hanger. Adjust the height of the knot to fit your favourite pot.

Illustrations by Enya Todd

