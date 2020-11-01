Accessibility Links

Make holly Christmas cards

Gather a handful of leaves on your next winter walk and make personalised Christmas cards for friends and family.

Christmas card art

Get creative this Christmas with these home-made festive holiday cards made from the prints of real holly leaves.

If you can’t find holly leaves, improvise by using oak leaves found on the ground. These creative nature cards are easy to make, look beautiful and cost almost no money to create – the perfect Christmas gift for friends and family.

Step 1

Collect a handful of holly leaves from your garden, local park or reserve – the flatter the better. If you can’t find holly, try oak leaves.

Christmas card art

Step 2

Place the leaves between two pieces of scrap paper and press inside a heavy book for one or two days to flatten out any kinks.

Christmas card art

Step 3

Once flat, place two leaves on a piece of scrap paper. Paint the shiny side of each leaf with an even layer of green paint.

Christmas card art

Step 4

Lie the leaves paint-side-down on a piece of card. Overlay them with paper, apply pressure, then carefully remove the paper and leaves.

Christmas card art

Step 5

Using a thin brush, paint two or three red holly berries where the leaf stalks meet. Write a Christmas message to complete the picture.

Christmas card art
Illustrations: Enya Todd

