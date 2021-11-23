Make seed paper
Reuse old newspapers to create your very own plantable paper – perfect for Christmas-present tags
Published:
You Will Need
- Recyclable paper
- Blender
- Warm water
- Seeds (wildflower seeds are perfect)
- Flat-based dish
- A medium sponge brush
- Mesh bag or similar
- Jug
Step 1
Tear recyclable paper into small pieces and put into a blender until it is half full. Add warm water, about half that of paper. Blend for 30 seconds to a pulp. Sprinkle in a teaspoon of seeds and stir (do not blend).
Step 2
Lay a mesh bag or similar inside a flat-bottomed dish (such as a lasagne dish), pour in the pulp and flatten it down with your hands. Use a sponge to remove any excess water, draining it into a jug.
Step 3
Once you have removed as much water as possible, carefully lift the mesh bag from the dish and turn the paper out on to a hard flat surface, such as a chopping board. Leave to air dry for a day or two.
Step 4
Once dry, the paper should lift away from the surface – you may need to encourage it with a fish slice. Perfect for making Christmas gift tags, the seed paper can be planted out a few months later in spring.
Illustrations: Enya Todd