Subscribe
Make seed paper

Reuse old newspapers to create your very own plantable paper – perfect for Christmas-present tags

Craft paper made out of recycled paper

Published:

You Will Need

  • Recyclable paper
  • Blender
  • Warm water
  • Seeds (wildflower seeds are perfect)
  • Flat-based dish
  • A medium sponge brush
  • Mesh bag or similar
  • Jug

Step 1

Tear recyclable paper into small pieces and put into a blender until it is half full. Add warm water, about half that of paper. Blend for 30 seconds to a pulp. Sprinkle in a teaspoon of seeds and stir (do not blend).

How to make seed paper

Step 2

Lay a mesh bag or similar inside a flat-bottomed dish (such as a lasagne dish), pour in the pulp and flatten it down with your hands. Use a sponge to remove any excess water, draining it into a jug. 

How to make seed paper

Step 3

Once you have removed as much water as possible, carefully lift the mesh bag from the dish and turn the paper out on to a hard flat surface, such as a chopping board. Leave to air dry for a day or two.

How to make seed paper

Step 4

Once dry, the paper should lift away from the surface – you may need to encourage it with a fish slice. Perfect for making Christmas gift tags, the seed paper can be planted out a few months later in spring.

How to make seed paper
Illustrations: Enya Todd

