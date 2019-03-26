D is for Drawing: mindfulness in nature

How can drawing improve your physical and mental health?

Humans have been drawing for thousands of years. From the early prehistoric cave paintings of our Neanderthal ancestors to the modern artists of today, it’s a calming antidote to everyday life.

D is for Drawing ©Lynn Hatzius

Drawing can be as simple or complicated as you like, but all it really requires is a piece of paper and a pencil. Find a quiet moment in your day to focus on sketching a landscape or object, relaxing your breathing as you draw.

It doesn’t need to be perfect or take a long time – more importantly, drawing is a mindful way to reduce stress and be present.

The countryside has inspired many of Britain’s greatest artists, so pack a notepad next time you go for a walk and draw what you see.