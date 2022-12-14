Advertisement

After steeping the fruit in the gin, the trick is to create a syrup by macerating the fruit for several days. You can then sweeten this deeply flavoured syrup further if you like before adding it into the gin – delicious. You can also use sloes for this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1lt gin
  • 200g cherries (I used frozen, defrosted)
  • 2 strips unwaxed lemon peel
  • 75g Sugar for the leftover fruit

Method

  • STEP 1

    Add the gin, cherries and lemon zest to a large Kilner jar or suitable container. Leave for at least two weeks, more is fine, shaking every now and then.

  • STEP 2

    Strain the liquid back into the original gin bottle. Reserve the strained fruit and put it into a jar. Add the sugar and give it a good shake. Leave this to macerate for at least three days, up to a week, shaking it daily.

  • STEP 3

    The syrup that forms from the fruit is intensely flavoured; add this syrup to the gin in the bottle, sweetening to your liking.

Image: Jason Ingram

Authors

Claire Thomson
Claire Thomson

Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

