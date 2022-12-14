Cherry gin
- Easy
Ingredients
- 1lt gin
- 200g cherries (I used frozen, defrosted)
- 2 strips unwaxed lemon peel
- 75g Sugar for the leftover fruit
Method
- STEP 1
Add the gin, cherries and lemon zest to a large Kilner jar or suitable container. Leave for at least two weeks, more is fine, shaking every now and then.
- STEP 2
Strain the liquid back into the original gin bottle. Reserve the strained fruit and put it into a jar. Add the sugar and give it a good shake. Leave this to macerate for at least three days, up to a week, shaking it daily.
- STEP 3
The syrup that forms from the fruit is intensely flavoured; add this syrup to the gin in the bottle, sweetening to your liking.