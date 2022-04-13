  1. Home
Dandelion petal syrup by Rachel Lambert

  • Makes 200ml/6.75 fl oz
  • Easy

Rachel Lambert, author of Wild & Sweet shares her recipe for a fresh and fragrant syrup made with foraged dandelion flowers

Foraged dandelions

Surprisingly nutty with an underlying hint of dandelion petals, I drizzle this syrup over Dandelion Griddle Cakes (recipe in Wild & Sweet) for a sugary, detoxifying treat or dilute it for children’s drinks.

Ingredients

  • Dandelion flowers 150, Petals picked
  • Boiling water 175ml/6fl oz
  • Golden granulated sugar 150g/5oz

Method

  • Step 1

    Place the dandelion petals in a small saucepan over a low heat and pour over the boiling water. Bring to a simmer then immediately take off the heat and cover. Leave to steep for 12–24 hours.

  • Step 2

    Strain through a jelly bag or muslin cloth and squeeze every last drop out.

  • Step 3

    Measure the liquid and match the volume with the same weight of sugar, for example 150ml/5fl oz liquid with 150g/5oz sugar.

  • Step 4

    Pour the dandelion liquid and sugar into a saucepan and slowly heat until steaming, then continue to cook for 5–10 minutes. Leave to cool before pouring into a sterilised bottle: it will keep in the fridge for up to 3 months.

Discover more of Rachel Lambert's recipes in Wild & Sweet with photography by Elliot White (Hoxton Mini Press, £25)

Wild & Sweet by Rachel Lambert (Hoxton Mini Press)

