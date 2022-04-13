Dandelion petal syrup by Rachel Lambert
- Makes 200ml/6.75 fl oz
- Easy
Rachel Lambert, author of Wild & Sweet shares her recipe for a fresh and fragrant syrup made with foraged dandelion flowers
Published:
Surprisingly nutty with an underlying hint of dandelion petals, I drizzle this syrup over Dandelion Griddle Cakes (recipe in Wild & Sweet) for a sugary, detoxifying treat or dilute it for children’s drinks.
Ingredients
- Dandelion flowers 150, Petals picked
- Boiling water 175ml/6fl oz
- Golden granulated sugar 150g/5oz
Method
-
Step 1
Place the dandelion petals in a small saucepan over a low heat and pour over the boiling water. Bring to a simmer then immediately take off the heat and cover. Leave to steep for 12–24 hours.
-
Step 2
Strain through a jelly bag or muslin cloth and squeeze every last drop out.
-
Step 3
Measure the liquid and match the volume with the same weight of sugar, for example 150ml/5fl oz liquid with 150g/5oz sugar.
-
Step 4
Pour the dandelion liquid and sugar into a saucepan and slowly heat until steaming, then continue to cook for 5–10 minutes. Leave to cool before pouring into a sterilised bottle: it will keep in the fridge for up to 3 months.
Discover more of Rachel Lambert's recipes in Wild & Sweet with photography by Elliot White (Hoxton Mini Press, £25)