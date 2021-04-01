Dead nettle and wild garlic butter
- Makes 10 × 25g portions
- Easy
This easy recipe can be enjoyed during the height of spring, or frozen and enjoyed later in the year.
Wild garlic and dead nettle are amongst the earliest wild greens of the year, and can be found in abundance during spring. For where to find wild garlic and how to forage responsibly, see our wild garlic guide.
This butter can be frozen for later in the year, when wild garlic has disappeared, and is delicious melted onto mushrooms or steaks.
Ingredients
- Wild garlic leaves 50g
- Dead nettle leaves 50g
- Butter, softened 250g
- Zest of 1 organic lemon
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Step 1
Finely chop the leaves and add to a food processor with the butter, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Blend until the butter and herbs are completely mixed together.
Step 2
Place the mixture on a piece of greaseproof paper and roll into a fat sausage-shaped parcel. Keep for up to a week in the fridge, or slice and freeze in portions.
Recipes and illustrations taken from FORAGE: Wild Plants to Gather, Cook and Eat, by Liz Knight, illustrations by Rachel Pedder-Smith, is published by Laurence King at £19.99