Gooseberry, elderflower and lemon pancakes
- Easy
- Makes 6-8 pancakes
Ingredients
- 180g (6¼oz) plain (all-purpose) flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- A pinch of sea salt
- finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 50g (1¾oz) caster (superfine) sugar
- 1 egg
- 120ml (4fl oz) whole milk or oat milk
- 2 tablespoons runny honey
- 100g (3½oz) gooseberries
- 4 heads of elderflower, plus extra to serve
- A large knob of butter
Method
- STEP 1
Place the flour, baking powder, salt, lemon zest and half the sugar in a bowl and mix well. Crack in the egg, pour in the milk and trickle in the honey, then use a whisk to beat the mixture together thoroughly – you don’t want any lumps.
- STEP 2
Top and tail the gooseberries and slice them into 2–3cm (¾–1¼in) rounds. Fold the sliced fruit into the pancake batter.
- STEP 3
Take a couple of elderflower heads between your hands and gently rub them together. The petals should fall off the stems and into the bowl. Don’t worry if a little stalk makes its way in, this is edible too.
- STEP 4
Set the pan down over a medium-hot fire (or hob). Add the butter and, when it’s bubbling, pour most of the butter into the batter, then stir it through.
- STEP 5
Add generous, individual tablespoons of batter to the pan and cook the pancakes for 1–2 minutes, or until the underside of each pancake is golden. Then use a small spatula or knife to flip each one over and cook the other side for 1–2 minutes, or until that side is golden, too.
- STEP 6
Remove the cooked pancakes to a plate or board while you repeat the process with the remaining batter. To serve, trickle over the lemon juice, sprinkle with the remaining sugar and scatter over some fresh elderflowers.