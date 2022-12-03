Have you ever caught a dandelion seed as it sails through the air or grabbed a falling leaf before it settles on the floor? That’s how I feel about seasonal cooking. Some ingredients are as transient as the wind. Like the swallows of September, before you know it, they’re gone. It’s the cooks among us who can reach out and grasp them before they leave. We can create something that lasts. A meal, a memory, perhaps both.

Elderflower and gooseberries are two such ingredients we should make the most of while they’re here, and these pancakes are a lovely way to bring them together. Early summer matrimonies like this are one of the reasons I love to cook.