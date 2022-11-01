Hot chocolate
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Easy
- 4 cups
Ingredients
- 1l whole milk or oat milk
- A small pinch of flaky sea salt
- 200g fair trade chocolate, 70% cocoa solids
- 2–3 tablespoons sugar or honey
Method
- STEP 1
Pour the milk into a medium-sized saucepan, add the salt and set it down over the embers to warm.
- STEP 2
Break the chocolate into small pieces and drop it into the milk. It will take a little time to melt, so keep stirring the milk as it comes up to a simmer.
- STEP 3
Taste the hot chocolate and add just enough sugar or honey to sweeten.
- STEP 4
Allow the hot chocolate to sit for 5 minutes off the heat before giving it a final stir and serving.