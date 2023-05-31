How to make homemade dog treats
This dog treat recipe is quick and easy to make, and a safe, natural and healthy alternative for your pets.
This homemade dog treat recipe is really easy to make and takes no time at all.
It uses ingredients from your own kitchen cupboard meaning that it’s not only cost efficient, but you know exactly what’s in them. Plus, it’s also a great environmentally friendly alternative to shop-bought treats, as it cuts down on single use plastic packaging. Here’s how to make them:
You Will Need
- Wholemeal flour (175g)
- Oil (3 tablespoons)
- Chicken broth/stock (75ml)
- Cookie cutter (bone shaped), optional
Step 1
Preheat oven to 175 degrees celsius or Gas Mark 3. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Step 2
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. You may have to add a bit more stock to get a rollable consistency.
Step 3
Turn out on lightly floured surface and roll to ⅛-inch thickness.
Step 4
Cut into desired shapes and place on prepared sheet.
Step 5
Bake 15-20 minutes.
Step 6
To dry out the biscuits for longer shelf life, turn off the oven but don’t remove the sheet of biscuits. Keep them in there until the oven completely cools.
If you’re giving the treats as a gift, finish by putting your biscuits in a jar and tying a ribbon around it.