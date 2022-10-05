This Italian-style ragu recipe by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall makes for fantastic comfort food on chilly or grey days.

What is ragù?

Ragù is a meat-based sauce in Italian cooking that is created to go with pasta. There are plenty of variations of it, but the most well known ragù is ragù alla Bolognese, or Spaghetti Bolognese. Ragù can be made with chopped, minced or ground meat – and is usually made with beef or pork, plus tomatoes, celery, onions, wine and bay leaves, among other ingredients.

This recipe uses Venison to impart a rich, gamey flavour. Once you're at Step 4, you can add it to the slow cooker to gently cook while you go out on a walk – or even gently stew overnight.

Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall's Venison Ragu recipe

This is an extract from River Cottage Good Comfort: Best-Loved Favourites Made Better For You by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, with photography by Simon Wheeler.

It’s great to include wild meat in your repertoire, and venison makes a fantastic ‘ragu’ – a rich meat, veg and tomato sauce that is lovely with pasta.