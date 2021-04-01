Nettle spanakopita

Nettles have a long association with Greek food and medicine. Greek wild greens (horta), are often added to pies encased in filo pastry, or topped with a gluten-free cornmeal crust (known as pispilita). Filo or cornmeal, these pies are utterly delicious eaten warm or cold.

To find out where to find nettles and how to pick them safely, read our nettle guide.