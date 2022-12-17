The perfect elderberry cordial recipe
- Easy
- Makes approx. 450ml/3⁄4 pint
Ingredients
- 500g/1lb 2oz elderberries, stalks removed
- 10–15 cloves
- 2cm/3⁄4in piece of fresh ginger, roughly chopped
- 1–2 cinnamon sticks
- 4 star anise
- 350g/12oz dark brown sugar
Method
- STEP 1
Place the berries in a medium saucepan and add enough water to just cover them. Crush the berries with the back of a wooden spoon, add the spices and bring to the boil, simmering with a lid on for 20 minutes.
- STEP 2
Pour the mixture through a sieve, mashing to ensure you extract all the juice. Clean the pan and return the sieved elderberry juice to the pan, adding the sugar. Place over a medium heat and stir while the sugar dissolves, then simmer for 10 minutes before allowing to cool and storing in a sterilised bottle. Keeps for 6 months in the fridge.