This recipe for oat milk has been developed over a number of weeks to suit the critical tastes of young children. There are no nut milk bags in sight – a fine mesh sieve is much easier to clean and gives you the same consistency as a muslin cloth. I have tried both and there is no difference in texture.

Some recipes suggest soaking the oats overnight – don’t do this unless you want a gloopy consistency. Likewise, don’t scrape out the creamy stuff from the strainer: if the last dregs of liquid are taking too long to filter through, ditch them out. What to do with your leftover oats.

Watch video: How to make oat milk

The creaminess of oat milk doesn’t just come from the oats, it also comes from the oil that you blend into it. Note that the amount of oil you put in is down to individual preference. One tablespoon gives you more of a semi-skimmed blend. The more oats you add in, the thicker the mix.

Ingredients

  • 1500ml Cold water (The colder the better.)
  • 300g Rolled oats
  • 2tsp Walnut oil (Replace with other cold-pressed oil if allergic)
  • sea salt
  • 2 pitted dates (You can omit this if you don't have a sweet tooth, or replace it with a dash of vanilla or maple syrup)

Equipment

  • High-speed blender (1200w or above)
  • Fine mesh sieve Muslin and nut milk bags are too time-consuming for regular oat milk drinkers

Method

  • STEP 1
    Water oats dates and salt ready to be made into homemade oat milk

    Put the oats and water into the blender and whizz on high for a maximum of 30 seconds – no longer.

  • STEP 2

    Strain the liquid into a large bowl. What to do with your leftover oats.

    Blended oats and water being strained through fine wire mesh for homemade oat milk
  • STEP 3

    Pour the liquid back into the blender, add the salt, dates and oil.

  • STEP 4

    Blend on max for one minute, then strain again. Pour into a bottle and enjoy on cereal.

    glass of homemade oat milk with white tiled background

    The mixture will separate, so you’ll have to shake it before use. The bottle should keep in the fridge for up to five days.

    What to do with your leftover oats

    Leftover oats will keep for a day or two in an air-tight container in the fridge.

    1. Use to bulk up your normal porridge as it cooks, or heat slowly and add milk to make a Ready Brek-style breakfast, adding fresh fruit, raisins, nuts or honey to taste.
    2. Mix in 1tsp runny honey and use as a face mask.
    3. Scoop into a muslin bag and add to your evening bath.
    4. Make into overnight oats: mix in some dry oats, add a layer of yoghurt and fruit and leave in the fridge for tomorrow’s breakfast.

    Do not be tempted to feed it to birds – the mixture will harden around the bird's beak and become hard to dislodge.

Authors

Tanya Jackson in red checked shirt and rucksack standing by a wall with a big smile
Tanya JacksonDigital editor

Tanya Jackson is a digital editor and writer for countryfile.com. She lives in Wiltshire and loves campfire cooking, swimming in the sea, rural folklore, barn owls and walking her Welsh collie in the misty hills. Tanya also has a passion for English food and drink – although nothing tastes as good as tomato soup out of a thermos on a crisp woodland walk.

