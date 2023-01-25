The perfect oat milk recipe
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep: -
- Easy
- Makes 1200ml
Ingredients
- 1500ml Cold water (The colder the better.)
- 300g Rolled oats
- 2tsp Walnut oil (Replace with other cold-pressed oil if allergic)
- sea salt
- 2 pitted dates (You can omit this if you don't have a sweet tooth, or replace it with a dash of vanilla or maple syrup)
Equipment
- High-speed blender (1200w or above)
- Fine mesh sieve Muslin and nut milk bags are too time-consuming for regular oat milk drinkers
Method
- STEP 1
Put the oats and water into the blender and whizz on high for a maximum of 30 seconds – no longer.
- STEP 2
Strain the liquid into a large bowl. What to do with your leftover oats.
- STEP 3
Pour the liquid back into the blender, add the salt, dates and oil.
- STEP 4
Blend on max for one minute, then strain again. Pour into a bottle and enjoy on cereal.
The mixture will separate, so you’ll have to shake it before use. The bottle should keep in the fridge for up to five days.
What to do with your leftover oats
Leftover oats will keep for a day or two in an air-tight container in the fridge.
1. Use to bulk up your normal porridge as it cooks, or heat slowly and add milk to make a Ready Brek-style breakfast, adding fresh fruit, raisins, nuts or honey to taste.
2. Mix in 1tsp runny honey and use as a face mask.
3. Scoop into a muslin bag and add to your evening bath.
4. Make into overnight oats: mix in some dry oats, add a layer of yoghurt and fruit and leave in the fridge for tomorrow’s breakfast.
Do not be tempted to feed it to birds – the mixture will harden around the bird's beak and become hard to dislodge.