This recipe for oat milk has been developed over a number of weeks to suit the critical tastes of young children. There are no nut milk bags in sight – a fine mesh sieve is much easier to clean and gives you the same consistency as a muslin cloth. I have tried both and there is no difference in texture.

Some recipes suggest soaking the oats overnight – don’t do this unless you want a gloopy consistency. Likewise, don’t scrape out the creamy stuff from the strainer: if the last dregs of liquid are taking too long to filter through, ditch them out. What to do with your leftover oats.

Watch video: How to make oat milk

The creaminess of oat milk doesn’t just come from the oats, it also comes from the oil that you blend into it. Note that the amount of oil you put in is down to individual preference. One tablespoon gives you more of a semi-skimmed blend. The more oats you add in, the thicker the mix.