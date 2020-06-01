Barbecued plaice with fennel seed, chilli, aubergine and tomatoes

Step 4

Set the fish on to the oiled grill of a hot barbecue. Season the aubergine pieces and tomatoes and place them on the grill next to the fish. Cook the plaice and veg carefully for 15 or so minutes on each side. If the barbecue is too hot, you will burn the fish, so watch the heat closely. You can always take the fish off and allow the embers to die back a little. You will probably need to use a large spatular (or two) to help turn the fish. Don’t worry if the skin or flesh tears; it’s still going to taste amazing.