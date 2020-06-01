Barbecued plaice with fennel seed, chilli, aubergine and tomatoes
- Serves 4
- Easy
Cook up a delicious seashore supper from foraged greens and sustainable fish with River Cottage chef Gill Meller.
Published:
This is a great way to cook a large fish and works really well on the barbecue, but if the weather’s looking less than summery, the same thing can be achieved inside, in a hot oven.
Ingredients
- Plaice Large, 1.5-2kg
- Fennel seeds 1tbsp
- Black peppercorns 2tsp
- Chilli flakes 2tsp
- Flaky salt 3tsp
- Aubergines 2, Medium size, sliced into rounds or wedges
- Cherry tomatoes 150g, On the vine
- Olive oil 2tbsp
Method
-
Step 1
If you’ve caught the plaice yourself, first gut and scale it; if it’s from the fishmonger and ask him or her to do it for you.
-
Step 2
Put the fish on a large board and, using a sharp knife, cut some slash marks on both sides of the fish. These cuts will help the flavours from the spices penetrate into the fish. It will also allow the heat from the barbecue to reach the centre of the fish more quickly.
-
Step 3
Use a pestle and mortar to crush the fennel seeds, black pepper, chilli flakes and salt together. Trickle olive oil over the fish and rub it in, together with the fennel seed mixture- make sure it gets into the slash marks.
-
Step 4
Set the fish on to the oiled grill of a hot barbecue. Season the aubergine pieces and tomatoes and place them on the grill next to the fish. Cook the plaice and veg carefully for 15 or so minutes on each side. If the barbecue is too hot, you will burn the fish, so watch the heat closely. You can always take the fish off and allow the embers to die back a little. You will probably need to use a large spatular (or two) to help turn the fish. Don’t worry if the skin or flesh tears; it’s still going to taste amazing.