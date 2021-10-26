Beetroot leaf and potato gratin

The last of the spring-sown beetroot are harvested in November, having swollen to the size of Bramley apples.

We make a few jars of pickled beetroot, sliced and suspended raw (so the beetroot stays crunchy) in a mix of homemade cider vinegar, honey and bay leaves to line a store-cupboard shelf and last us through the winter. Rather than composting the tangled pile of leftover magenta and pink-stemmed beetroot leaves, we bake them into a comforting gratin for dinner.