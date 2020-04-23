Borage leaf, pea and garden mint soup

Late spring and the smallholding is a hub of activity. The geese are laying eggs all over the orchard, the sheep are ready for shearing, and there is a broody chicken in the coop.

We’re busy seed-sowing, plant-potting and keeping an eye on the beehives for signs of swarming. In the vegetable beds, this season’s newest crops have appeared in wonky rows. Spring onions, twirling pea shoots and fistfuls of borage leaves and flowers are among the pickings.