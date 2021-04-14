Broad bean, potato and radish salad

May is a wonderful time of new life and green growth. Blue tits are nesting in the old apple tree, clouds of cow parsley decorate the hedgerows, a bird box offers shelter to a tree bumblebee colony and fox cubs are gambolling about the gooseberry patch, much to the disgruntlement of our geese.

The warmer weather means it’s time for the sheep to be sheared, the bees to be checked for signs of swarming and the vegetable patch to rocket into production. Right now, it’s broad beans a gogo!