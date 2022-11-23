The perfect cream of roast vegetable soup
- Easy
- Serves 4, also freezes well
Ingredients
- 1tbsp Olive oil
- 2 Garlic cloves, chopped
- 750g Cooked root vegetables, roughly chopped
- A good handful of cooked greens
- A pinch of dried mixed herbs
- 1l Vegetable stock
- 75-100ml Cream
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- STEP 1
Set a large pan over a medium heat and pour in the olive oil. Once hot, add the garlic and stir-fry for a minute before adding all the vegetables and dried herbs, stirring together.
- STEP 2
Pour in the hot stock and season well with salt and pepper. Bring up to the boil and allow to simmer steadily for five minutes, breaking up the vegetables a little with the back of a wooden spoon.
- STEP 3
Take off the heat and use a stick blender in the pan to purée the soup to your desired consistency, whizzing it to smooth, or leaving a little more texture if you prefer. Stir through the cream and taste to check the seasoning.
- STEP 4
Pour into soup flasks and pack into your backpack, perhaps along with a crusty roll spread thickly with butter.