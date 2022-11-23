Advertisement

This soup is a breeze to create and makes the most of any vegetables you may have leftover from Sunday lunch. Pretty much anything goes – roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, squash, celeriac, plus a few cooked greens, such as cabbage, sprouts, kale or chard – just adapt to what you have. A generous splash of cream really ups the comfort factor.

Ingredients

  • 1tbsp Olive oil
  • 2 Garlic cloves, chopped
  • 750g Cooked root vegetables, roughly chopped
  • A good handful of cooked greens
  • A pinch of dried mixed herbs
  • 1l Vegetable stock
  • 75-100ml Cream
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • STEP 1

    Set a large pan over a medium heat and pour in the olive oil. Once hot, add the garlic and stir-fry for a minute before adding all the vegetables and dried herbs, stirring together.

  • STEP 2

    Pour in the hot stock and season well with salt and pepper. Bring up to the boil and allow to simmer steadily for five minutes, breaking up the vegetables a little with the back of a wooden spoon.

  • STEP 3

    Take off the heat and use a stick blender in the pan to purée the soup to your desired consistency, whizzing it to smooth, or leaving a little more texture if you prefer. Stir through the cream and taste to check the seasoning.

  • STEP 4

    Pour into soup flasks and pack into your backpack, perhaps along with a crusty roll spread thickly with butter.

Authors

Genevieve Taylor
