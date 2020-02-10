Crispy fried stinging nettles
Make these tasty crispy stinging nettles to serve as a side dish.
In spring, stinging nettles are at their sweetest, making May one of the best times of year to forage for the abundant leaf. Pick a handful on your next walk and try this simple and delicious recipe.
Ingredients
- Fresh stinging nettles a bunch
- Butter
- Salt a pinch
- Vegetable oil or sunflower oil
Method
Step 1
Careful not to sting yourself, remove a cup-full of young nettle tops from the plant.
Step 2
Heat a frying pan with one tablespoon of butter. When the fat begins to bubble, throw the nettles into the pan and add a pinch of salt.
Step 3
Cook for two or three minutes, turning frequently until the leaves start to turn golden and crispy.
Step 4
Place the nettles onto a paper towel to cool and dry.
Step 5
Light, crispy and delicious, eat as a snack or serve with a main meal. Especially good on top of a spring or summer salad.