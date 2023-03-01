Fermented wild garlic
- Easy
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- A large glass clip-top jar
- 1kg Wild garlic
- Fine sea salt
Method
- STEP 1
Pick over your foraged wild garlic, removing any bugs, then wash it thoroughly in cold water and drain in a colander.When the wild garlic’s relatively dry, mix it with the salt in anon-metallic dish, trying to distribute it as evenly as possible.
- STEP 2
Leave it for 2 hours, turning the mix every once in a while until the garlic has wilted and brine has collected at the bottom of the bowl.
- STEP 3
Pack the garlic as tightly as possible into your sterilised jar - you’ll be surprised how much you can squeeze in. When all the garlic is in, pour over the brine from the bowl, making sure the garlic is submerged. Seal the jar and leave it at room temperature and out of direct sunlight for three days.
- STEP 4
When the natural lactobacillus bacteria begins to work its magic, bubbles will form and a sour taste will develop asthe garlic ferments. After the third day, test a pinch of the garlic. If it’s sour enough for your taste, decant it into a food container and store it in the fridge.If you’d like it to be a bit sourer, leave it in the jar for another day or two until you’re happy with the flavour.