Flamiche recipe – the pizza-quiche
- 6
- Easy
Spring is the perfect time to celebrate the egg, says Claire Thomson. This tempting, family-friendly recipe makes great use of this versatile and ubiquitous ingredient.
Published:
A classic dish from the region of Picardy in northern France, flamiche is a robust version of a quiche and a notch up from pizza. It can be made with a pastry crust or a bread-dough base.
However, making pastry comes with heartache for some, and rather too much butter for others. I love making bread dough and find the activity of kneading and resting the dough immensely satisfying.
So let’s use bread dough for the base and keep the filling a sweet and heady mix of leeks, thyme, eggs and cream. Perfect for relaxed lunches or picnics.
Ingredients
- Strong white bread flour 250g
- Water 160g, warm
- Yeast 5g
- Salt 5g
- Olive oil 2tbsp
- Leeks 500g, white part only
- Eggs 2, whole
- Sour cream 150g, or crème fraiche
- Butter 10g
- Parmesan 15g, grated
- Thyme leaves 1/2tbsp, fresh, chopped
- Nutmeg 1/4, whole, or to taste, grated
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
Method
Step 1
Mix the flour and salt in a large bowl. In a large jug, mix the warm water and yeast together. Add the liquid to the flour with the salt, and mix vigorously in the bowl with a large metal spoon for a couple of minutes.
Step 2
Turn the dough out onto a clean surface oiled with 1 tbsp. olive oil and knead rhythmically for at least five minutes, until the dough is cohesive and it has a good sheen to its surface.
-
Step 3
Shape the dough into a round. Place it back in the (cleaned) mixing bowl and cover with a clean damp tea towel or cling film to double in size, which should take about two hours in a warm place.
Step 4
With the dough proving, sweat the leeks over a medium heat in the butter. Do not let them colour. Remove from the heat when soft and leave to cool.
Step 5
Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add the sour cream, thyme leaves, salt, pepper and nutmeg to taste. Add the cooked leeks
Step 6
Line a 16in x 12in (40cm x 30cm) flat baking tray with greaseproof paper and drizzle with the remaining olive oil. Lightly flour the work surface and roll the dough out to fit the baking tray. It should be about 5mm thick.
Step 7
Make a small lip around the edge of the dough, or, push the dough right out and up to the very edge of the baking tray. Add the leek mixture to the rolled out dough, distributing it evenly. Add the Parmesan to the top of the flamiche.
-
Cook the flamiche in a preheated oven at 200°C for 20-25 minutes, until the top is nicely coloured and the base is crisp. Remove from the oven and serve.