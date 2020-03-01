Flamiche recipe – the pizza-quiche

A classic dish from the region of Picardy in northern France, flamiche is a robust version of a quiche and a notch up from pizza. It can be made with a pastry crust or a bread-dough base.

However, making pastry comes with heartache for some, and rather too much butter for others. I love making bread dough and find the activity of kneading and resting the dough immensely satisfying.

So let’s use bread dough for the base and keep the filling a sweet and heady mix of leeks, thyme, eggs and cream. Perfect for relaxed lunches or picnics.