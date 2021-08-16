Garden soup with carrot leaf pesto

The veg patch is bulging at the seams with colourful gluts. Cheerful rows of rainbow chard, spring-sown carrots, climbing beans and sprawls of courgettes.

We harvest everything before it spoils, and squirrel things away to tide us through less abundant months ahead. Huge batches of hearty soups and pasta sauces are a firm favourite, and this recipe, tweaked to include whatever is ready to pick, is one we make often.