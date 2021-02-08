Gluten-free shortcrust pastry
- Makes 375g/13 oz
- Easy
Try this simple, easy-to-make crumbly gluten-free pastry, the perfect pastry recipe for lining tarts and flans, topping pies or wrapping around all manner of tasty fillings.
This crumbly gluten-free pastry is the best known and most commonly used type, used for lining tarts and flans, topping pies or wrapping around all manner of tasty fillings. Why not try making a delicious gluten-free double crust chard pie?
The following makes enough for a 25cm/10in flan tin or ten 7.5cm/3in tartlet tins.
This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00).
Ingredients
- Gluten-free plain flour blend 225g/8oz, plus extra for dusting
- Xanthan gum 2.5ml/½ tsp
- Salt pinch
- Chilled butter 115g/4oz, diced, or half butter and half white vegetable fat
- Chilled water 60–75ml/4–5 tbsp
Method
Step 1
Sift the flour, xanthan gum and salt into a large mixing bowl. Cut the fat into the flour with a pastry blender or use your fingertips to rub it in. Shake the bowl occasionally to bring any large lumps of fat to the top. Blend until all the fat is incorporated and the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
Step 2
Slowly pour 60ml/4 tbsp of the water over the mixture and mix with a round-bladed knife until the dough comes together. It should be slightly wetter and softer than standard wheat pastry dough, so add a little more water if the mixture is still too dry.
Step 3
Gather together the dough to form a ball. Incorporate any loose pieces of the rubbed-in mixture by rubbing the ball around the bowl. Knead on a lightly floured surface for just a few seconds, until smooth, then wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour before rolling out.
