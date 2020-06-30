Gooseberry soda

Step 2

Using a large spoon, push the purée through a wire-mesh sieve suspended over a large jug to extract the bright-green juice. Once as much juice has been extracted as possible, discard the pips and tough skins that have been left behind.

You should end up with around 300ml juice (if you have much less than that, then just put a smaller amount of the soda water in at the end so that the flavour doesn’t get diluted too much).