Candied citrus peel
Get that autumn feeling with this simple crystallised citrus-peel sweets recipe
These tasty treats can be used to decorate autumn bakes or taken out on the trail for a welcome burst of energy in the colder months.
You Will Need
- Oranges (2)
- Lemons (2)
- Water
- Granulated sugar
Step 1
Cut each fruit into eight wedges. Remove the flesh, leaving about 5mm thickness of peel and pith. Cut each wedge into 3–4 strips.
Step 2
Cover peel with cold water in a pan. Bring to boil, simmer for 5 mins. Drain, cover again with fresh water, bring to boil and simmer for 30 mins.
Step 3
Drain peel, keeping the water; add 100g sugar for each 100ml. In a pan, heat syrup gently. Stir to dissolve sugar. Add peel, simmer for 30 mins. until the peel is translucent and soft.
Step 4
Leave syrup to cool. With slotted spoon, remove peel and put on a wire rack over a baking sheet. Dry in oven for 30 mins at lowest setting.
Step 5
Spread peel on a new baking sheet, sprinkle with sugar and leave for an hour to dry. Store in parchment-lined airtight container.
Illustrations: Enya Todd