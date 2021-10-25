Accessibility Links

  5. Candied citrus peel

Get that autumn feeling with this simple crystallised citrus-peel sweets recipe

These tasty treats can be used to decorate autumn bakes or taken out on the trail for a welcome burst of energy in the colder months.

You Will Need

  • Oranges (2)
  • Lemons (2)
  • Water
  • Granulated sugar

Step 1

Cut each fruit into eight wedges. Remove the flesh, leaving about 5mm thickness of peel and pith. Cut each wedge into 3–4 strips.

How to make candied citrus peel

Step 2

Cover peel with cold water in a pan. Bring to boil, simmer for 5 mins. Drain, cover again with fresh water, bring to boil and simmer for 30 mins.

How to make candied citrus peel

Step 3

Drain peel, keeping the water; add 100g sugar for each 100ml. In a pan, heat syrup gently. Stir to dissolve sugar. Add peel, simmer for 30 mins. until the peel is translucent and soft. 

How to make candied citrus peel

Step 4

Leave syrup to cool. With slotted spoon, remove peel and put on a wire rack over a baking sheet. Dry in oven for 30 mins at lowest setting.

How to make candied citrus peel

Step 5

Spread peel on a new baking sheet, sprinkle with sugar and leave for an hour to dry. Store in parchment-lined airtight container.

How to make candied citrus peel
Illustrations: Enya Todd

