Malted carrots with sunflower seeds

Malt extract is a terrific store-cupboard ingredient, especially for vegan cooking that has to work hard to find its dark, rich flavours. An unrefined syrup made from sprouted barley, it is dark brown, thick and sticky, with a distinctive, sweet malty taste.

Malt extract is about half as sweet as refined white sugar and can be used in many recipes that call for honey. Buy a jar from the supermarket or health food shop; it has a good shelf life and is very versatile. Cooked here with the malt extract, the carrots turn sticky and fudgy with a mellow malted flavour to flatter the sweetness of the carrots and the nuttiness of sunflower seeds.