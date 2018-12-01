Sausage and bramley apple stuffing
- Serves 8
- Easy
This perfect stuffing recipe will give you enough to stuff the Christmas turkey and also make a tasty stuffing loaf.
Here’s how to make sausage and bramley apple stuffing
Ingredients
- olive oil 1 tbsp
- Celery stick 1, finely chopped
- large onion 1, chopped
- Cumberland sausages 2x 400g packs
- Bramley apple 1 (about 325g), peeled and chopped
- Fresh white breadcrumbs 85g
- Fresh sage 2 tbsp, chopped
- Fresh parsley 5 tbsp, chopped, plus extra to serve (optional)
- Large egg 1
- Rindless streaky bacon rashers 10
Method
Step 1
Heat the oil in a large pan, add the celery and onion, and cook for about 5 mins until starting to soften. Tip into a bowl to cool while you remove the sausagemeat from the skins. Add the apple, sausagemeat, breadcrumbs, herbs, egg and seasoning. Mix well – the easiest way is to knead it together in the bowl with your hands. Use 1/4 to stuff the neck cavity of your turkey.
Step 2
For the remainder, line a 900g loaf tin with 8 rashers of streaky bacon, spoon in the stuffing, lift the bacon over and cover with the last 2 rashers. Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake the stuffing for 40-50 mins. Can be made ahead up to this point and chilled for 2-3 days. Turn out onto a baking-parchment-lined baking tray and return to the oven (once the turkey has come out) at 220C/200C fan/gas 7 for 15-20 mins more to brown the bacon. If chilled, reheat at the lower temperature for 45 mins, covered in foil, then turn out for the extra 15 mins at the higher temperature. Allow to stand, then scatter with parsley (if you like), slice and serve.
Recipe courtesy of BBC Good Food.