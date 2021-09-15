Sausage Rolls with Pear, Stilton and Sage

Open out the pastry sheet on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and cut it in half lengthways. Divide the sausage mixture in half and arrange it on top of the pastry so that it runs down the centre of each pastry half, shaping it into a rough sausage shape as you do so. Brush one side of each of the pastry sheet halves with beaten egg. Then, for one half of the pastry, fold one side of the pastry over the top of the sausage mix, join it to the opposite side and press down to seal. Press a fork along the edge to pattern and to strengthen the seal. Repeat for the second pastry half. Brush the tops and sides of sausage rolls with beaten egg and sprinkle over the poppy seeds.