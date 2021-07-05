Sea beet paneer
-
- Serves 2 to 3
- Easy
Add some ocean greenery to your dishes this summer, with a fresh new addition to the outdoor menu with this easy sea beet paneer recipe.
Published:
This wild relative of beetroot and spinach grows profusely around sand dunes and on sea cliffs and arguably has a far superior flavour to all of its descendants. Its glossy oval or spear-shaped leaves are best picked in spring and summer and are especially delicious wilted in butter in a frying pan right on the beach. Only pick leaves from areas where the plant is abundant and then only a few leaves per plant.
Sea beet can be used like spinach and its robust flavour and texture make it especially good in curries, such as this delectable sea beet paneer recipe.
Ingredients
- Oil For frying
- White onion 1, Finely chopped
- Grated ginger 1 tsp, Grated
- Garlic 3 cloves, finely chopped
- Green chilli 1, finely chopped
- coriander powder 1 tbsp
- Cumin 1 tsp
- Cinnamon 1/2 tsp
- Turmeric 1/2 tsp
- young sea beet leaves 250g
- block of paneer 250g block of paneer
- Sea salt pinch
Method
-
Step 1
Cut paneer in 2cm square cubes and fry in oil until golden. Set aside.
-
Step 2
Fry onion until soft and golden. Add ginger, chilli and garlic and fry briefly.
-
Step 3
Add dry spices and fry for 30 seconds or so to release flavour.
-
Step 4
Add cubes of paneer and coat with spices.
-
Step 5
Wilt sea beet into pan and add a little bit of water or yoghurt and salt for consistency and seasoning.
-
Step 6
Serve with rice or puris.