This wild relative of beetroot and spinach grows profusely around sand dunes and on sea cliffs and arguably has a far superior flavour to all of its descendants. Its glossy oval or spear-shaped leaves are best picked in spring and summer and are especially delicious wilted in butter in a frying pan right on the beach. Only pick leaves from areas where the plant is abundant and then only a few leaves per plant.

Sea beet can be used like spinach and its robust flavour and texture make it especially good in curries, such as this delectable sea beet paneer recipe.