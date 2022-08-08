Smoked trout, watercress and horseradish quiche
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Easy
- Serves 6
Ingredients
- 250g Shortcrust pastry, bought or homemade
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1tbsp Olive oil
- 110g Watercress, roughly chopped
- 2 Smoked trout fillets, roughly flaked
- 2tbsp Horseradish sauce
- 200g Creme fraiche
- 3 Large eggs
- Flaky sea salt and pepper to taste
Method
- STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6.
- STEP 2
Lightly dust the worktop with flour and roll out the pastry to about 3-4mm thick, to fit a 25cm loose-bottomed tart tin. Using the rolling pin to help lift the pastry off the worktop, gently line the tin, pressing well into the corners but trying not to stretch it too much.
- STEP 3
Then with a swift roll over the top of the tin, cut off the excess. Line with baking paper and baking beans, and ‘blind bake’ (baking without a filling) for 20 minutes. Remove the paper and beans and bake for a further five minutes.
- STEP 4
For the filling, heat the oil in a large frying pan and very gently sweat the onion until it’s soft –about 15-20 minutes. Add the watercress and cook for a few minutes. As soon as it has wilted, turn off the heat and set aside to cool.
- STEP 5
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, creme fraiche and horseradish. Spread the sauce over the base of the pastry case, then spoon in the watercress mixture. Scatter the trout over the top.
- STEP 6
Allow to cool before wrapping, ready to add to your picnic basket.