Spiced energy balls

  • Easy

These vegan bites with apple and cinnamon take just 10 minutes to make

Healthy energy balls made of dried fruits and nuts

Ingredients

  • 50g oats
  • 50g ground almonds
  • 50g pitted dates (about 3)
  • 2 tbsp almond butter
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon, plus extra for dusting
  • 30g dried apple slices
  • ½ apple

Method

  • Step 1

    Blitz 30g of the oats with the dates, ground almonds, almond butter, cinnamon, dried apple slices and a pinch of salt until roughly chopped.

    How to make spiced energy balls, step 1

  • Step 2

    Once the mix begins to clump together, grate in the fresh apple – skin and all – then add the remaining oats and pulse until combined.

    How to make spiced energy balls, step 2

  • Step 3

    Roll into 10 balls and dust with cinnamon, then put in the fridge for 30 mins to firm up. Store in the fridge in an airtight container; eat within five days.

    How to make spiced energy balls, step 3

  • Step 4

    These fruity, spiced bites are the perfect addition to an autumn picnic but will also offer a welcome burst of energy on your next country walk.   

    How to make spiced energy balls, step 4

Illustrations by Enya Todd

Authors

BBC Good Food

