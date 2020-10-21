Spiced energy balls
- Easy
These vegan bites with apple and cinnamon take just 10 minutes to make
Ingredients
- 50g oats
- 50g ground almonds
- 50g pitted dates (about 3)
- 2 tbsp almond butter
- ¼ tsp cinnamon, plus extra for dusting
- 30g dried apple slices
- ½ apple
Method
-
Step 1
Blitz 30g of the oats with the dates, ground almonds, almond butter, cinnamon, dried apple slices and a pinch of salt until roughly chopped.
-
Step 2
Once the mix begins to clump together, grate in the fresh apple – skin and all – then add the remaining oats and pulse until combined.
-
Step 3
Roll into 10 balls and dust with cinnamon, then put in the fridge for 30 mins to firm up. Store in the fridge in an airtight container; eat within five days.
-
Step 4
These fruity, spiced bites are the perfect addition to an autumn picnic but will also offer a welcome burst of energy on your next country walk.
Illustrations by Enya Todd