British asparagus and chive tart

The start of the asparagus season can’t come soon enough, can it? A much-loved seasonal vegetable and a good looking one at that, the British asparagus season is anticipated amongst home cooks and restaurant chefs alike.

British spears are harvested by hand and a good and plentiful crop is reliant on a cool, crisp early spring, not too damp, not too dry.

Simply boiled or steamed with a good amount of salted butter is delicious, but midway through the growing season, I think it reasonable to be just that little bit more adventurous.