Grilled new-potato salad
- Easy
Fresh, flavoursome and seasonal, this easy potato salad is the perfect dish for a sunny, spring day.

May sees the first crop of new potatoes. I like to grill them with spring onions and gem lettuce – which turns extra flavoursome and juicy when charred – and dress the lot with a punchy buttermilk and English mustard dressing.
Ingredients
- Small new potatoes, skin on is fine 800g
- Olive oil 3 tbsp
- Sour cream 150g
- Buttermilk (or plain yoghurt with a bit of milk) 100g
- Parsley, half very finely chopped, half roughly chopped Small bunch
- English mustard, or more to taste Half tsp
- Lemon (or use cider vinegar) Half, or more to taste
- Little gem lettuces, cut into wedges, stems intact 3
- Spring onions, trimmed and cut in half 1 bunch
Method
Step 1
Boil the potatoes in well-salted water for 10–12 mins until tender. Drain, then toss in 1 tbsp olive oil.
Step 2
While the potatoes are boiling, mix the sour cream, buttermilk, finely chopped parsley and the mustard. Season well with salt, freshly ground black pepper and a good squeeze of lemon juice or cider vinegar. Refrigerate until ready to use.
-
Step 3
Toss the gem wedges, spring onions and a big pinch of salt in the remaining olive oil.
Step 4
Heat a grill pan or BBQ to very hot and grill the gem and spring onions until nicely charred and wilting just a little. The spring onions will take slightly longer than the lettuce (about four mins). Remove from the grill and arrange on a serving plate.
Step 5
Grill the potatoes over a high heat until they have charred nicely in places. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from the grill and add to the grilled spring onions and lettuce.
Step 6
To serve, spoon over with the dressing and add the roughly chopped parsley.