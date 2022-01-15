Warming vegetable and bacon chowder recipe
- Serves 4-6, freezes well
- Easy
Check out this healthy, filling vegetable and bacon chowder recipe. Warming and delicious - perfect for a healthy lunch
This soup is packed full of healthy, filling vegetables that will fuel your winter walk – but it also tastes rather luxurious thanks to a dash of cream added at the end.
Keep it vegetarian by omitting the bacon lardons and perhaps adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika in their place.
Ingredients
- Leeks 2, Sliced diagonally into 2cm rings
- Smoked bacon lardons 200g
- Butter 25g
- Garlic cloves 2, Chopped
- Potatoes 2, large, peeled and chopped into 1cm cubes
- Carrots 2, Peeled and diced
- Sweetcorn kernels 150g, Tinned or frozen
- Thyme 2-3 sprigs, (or 1 tsp dried thyme)
- Milk 500ml
- Vegetable stock 500ml
- Double cream 100ml
- Flatleaf parsley a generous handful
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Step 1
Melt the butter over a low heat and sweat the leeks, with the lardons for about 10 minutes until it is slightly softened.
Step 2
Add the garlic and cook for a further minute before adding the potato, carrot and sweetcorn, stirring well to mix.
-
Step 3
Stir through the thyme and pour in the milk, stock and wine, before seasoning with a little salt and plenty of freshly
ground black pepper.
Step 4
Bring the mix up to the boil, lower the heat a little and simmer steadily for about 20-30 minutes until the vegetables are soft and tender. Towards the end of cooking, I like to use a potato masher to lightly break up some of the vegetables a little and thicken the soup slightly. Turn off the heat and stir through the cream and the parsley.
Step 5
Pour into food flasks while piping hot, or chill ready for reheating on your walk.
Recipe by Genevieve Taylor