Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. How to
  3. Food and Recipes
  4. Seasonal recipes
  5. Warming vegetable and bacon chowder recipe
Advertisement

Warming vegetable and bacon chowder recipe

  • Serves 4-6, freezes well
  • Easy

Check out this healthy, filling vegetable and bacon chowder recipe. Warming and delicious - perfect for a healthy lunch

Vegetable and bacon chowder recipe

Published:

This soup is packed full of healthy, filling vegetables that will fuel your winter walk – but it also tastes rather luxurious thanks to a dash of cream added at the end.

Keep it vegetarian by omitting the bacon lardons and perhaps adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika in their place.

More related content: 

 

Caucasian Male Walker (29 Years Old) on the Malvern Hills on a frosty winter morning. Herefordshire & Worcestershire. England. UK. (Caucasian Male Walker (29 Years Old) on the Malvern Hills on a frosty winter morning. Herefordshire & Worcestershire. E
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • Leeks 2, Sliced diagonally into 2cm rings
  • Smoked bacon lardons 200g
  • Butter 25g
  • Garlic cloves 2, Chopped
  • Potatoes 2, large, peeled and chopped into 1cm cubes
  • Carrots 2, Peeled and diced
  • Sweetcorn kernels 150g, Tinned or frozen
  • Thyme 2-3 sprigs, (or 1 tsp dried thyme)
  • Milk 500ml
  • Vegetable stock 500ml
  • Double cream 100ml
  • Flatleaf parsley a generous handful
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • Step 1

    Melt the butter over a low heat and sweat the leeks, with the lardons for about 10 minutes until it is slightly softened.

    Vegetable and bacon chowder soup recipe
    Vegetable and bacon chowder soup recipe (Recipe by: Jason Ingram)

  • Step 2

    Add the garlic and cook for a further minute before adding the potato, carrot and sweetcorn, stirring well to mix.

  • Step 3

    Stir through the thyme and pour in the milk, stock and wine, before seasoning with a little salt and plenty of freshly
    ground black pepper.

  • Step 4

    Bring the mix up to the boil, lower the heat a little and simmer steadily for about 20-30 minutes until the vegetables are soft and tender. Towards the end of cooking, I like to use a potato masher to lightly break up some of the vegetables a little and thicken the soup slightly. Turn off the heat and stir through the cream and the parsley.

  • Step 5

    Pour into food flasks while piping hot, or chill ready for reheating on your walk.

Recipe by Genevieve Taylor

Tags

Advertisement