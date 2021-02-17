The pungent leaves of wild garlic can be eaten raw or cooked and added to pasta, tarts, salads, sandwiches or soups. Leaves appear in March and the flowers tend to emerge from April to June. Both are edible and can add a potent garlic punch to salads and sandwiches.

The plant, native to Britain, is also known as Bear leek, Bear’s garlic, Broad-leaved garlic, Buckrams, Ramsons, Wood garlic and can grow to heights of between 45 and 50 cm. It is easily identified thanks to its long and pointed oval and smooth leaves.

See our wild garlic guide for more information on foraging responsibly and other facts.

Turn your foraged finds into a delicious, vibrant pesto to enjoy this spring. This recipe is vegetarian but can easily be made vegan by switching out the dairy cheese for a vegan alternative. This recipe can also be used to make nettle pesto or carrot top pesto.

Here is our easy recipe for wild garlic pesto