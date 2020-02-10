Wild garlic, potato and chorizo tortilla
- Serves 2
- Easy
An earthy and easy wild garlic, potato and chorizo tortilla recipe – perfect for a light lunch
Published:
Cooking through spring and early summer is a pleasure, particularly if you’ve gone out and picked a little wild garlic beforehand, and this simple breakfast or lunch dish is no exception. Big flavours and easy to find ingredients make it a pretty, reliable, no-hassle fallback.
Wild garlic guide: where to find, how to cook it and recipe ideas
Late spring is the perfect times to go foraging for this versatile and pungent plant, which can be whipped up into a delicious soup or pesto. Our expert guide on where to find it and forage responsibly, how to cook it and tasty wild garlic recipe ideas.
Ingredients
- Wild garlic a good handful, rinse the leaves
- Chorizo sausage 100g, a good quality one, sliced
- Potatoes 200g, cooked and cut into cubes
- Eggs 4, large
- White onion 1, peeled and thinly sliced
- Flatleaf parsley 2tbs, chopped
- Fennel tops small handful, (optional)
- Butter 50g
- Olive oil a dash
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
-
Step 1
Heat a heavy-based non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add a dash of olive oil and the butter. When the butter is foaming, add the onions and chorizo. Cook while tossing regularly for six to eight minutes or until the onions are soft and the chorizo has given up some of its well-flavoured fat.
-
Step 2
Add the potatoes and toss them about the pan. Cook for further four or five minutes. Now slice the garlic leaves thinly and scatter into the pan. Turn everything together.
-
Step 3
Beat the eggs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Pour the eggs over the chorizo and potatoes; give the pan a little shake. At this point you can either gently cook the frittata on the hob or place it in a medium-hot oven until the eggs are just set. It should take only a few minutes to cook through.
-
Step 4
Scatter with parsley and fennel leaves and serve warm with a simply dressed green salad.