Vegan ‘sausage’ rolls in coconut pastry

Made with crisp coconut pastry, these rolls are filled with ‘sausages’ made of cooked red lentils and roasted pepper and flavoured with paprika and parsley. Smaller ones make great party food, or make bigger ones for packed lunches. You can swap the filling for sausagemeat, if you prefer.

This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15).