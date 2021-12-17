Vegan toad in the hole

To make individual toads: cut the sausages in half and divide between an 8-hole muffin tin/pan. Add a little oil to each and put in the oven for about 10 minutes to cook; when they are browned, carefully remove the tin from the oven, and pour in enough batter to half fill each hole. Cook for 20–25 minutes, until risen and golden.

From Vegan Kids by Heather Whinney, published by Lorenz Books at £15.