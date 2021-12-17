Vegan toad in the hole
- Serves 4
- Easy
Try this vegan Sunday roast alternative this Veganuary. Hearty and warming, it still feels like a special event, especially with a good drizzle of vegan gravy.
If you’re participating in Veganuary this coming January, give this satisfying vegan toad-in-the-hole a go as an alternative to a Sunday roast. The vegan batter might not rise up quite as much as a traditional egg batter, but it is still super-tasty and relatively easy to make. To accompany this bake, you could serve up mashed potato, cooked vegetables and vegan gravy.
Ingredients
- Self-raising flour 150g/5oz
- Baking powder 1 tsp
- Vegan milk 300ml/½ pint
- Liquid from a can of chickpeas 50ml/2fl oz, (known as aquafaba)
- Vegetable oil 2 tbsp
- Vegan sausages 8
- Salt and ground black pepper
Method
Step 1
Put the flour and baking powder in a large bowl, whisk to combine, then make a dip in the middle. Pour in the milk and aquafaba and whisk until combined and smooth. Transfer the batter to a jug and put in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.
Step 2
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Put the oil in a roasting pan and add the sausages. Cook for about 15 minutes, then remove from the oven (be careful, the oil will be very hot and may spit).
Step 3
Give the batter a quick stir, then pour it over the hot oil and sausages. Return the roasting pan to the oven.
Step 4
Leave to cook for 25–30 minutes, until risen and golden brown. Serve hot. variation You can make toad in the hole in one large dish, as here, or several individual ones.
To make individual toads: cut the sausages in half and divide between an 8-hole muffin tin/pan. Add a little oil to each and put in the oven for about 10 minutes to cook; when they are browned, carefully remove the tin from the oven, and pour in enough batter to half fill each hole. Cook for 20–25 minutes, until risen and golden.
From Vegan Kids by Heather Whinney, published by Lorenz Books at £15.