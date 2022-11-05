To some it’s a weed that causes pain; to others, it’s a medicine that cures it. Personally, I believe we should be cramming nettles into our diets whenever and however we can. Not only are they completely free, they’re also really abundant, amazingly delicious and super for our health.

Research suggests nettle tea can help fight infections and reduce pain and swelling, lower blood pressure and stabilize sugar levels, and that it is packed with powerful antioxidants.

In the spring I like to make it with fresh nettle tops. They have such a good flavour, but I also pick enough to dry, so I can enjoy this tea right through the year.