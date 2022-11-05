Nettle tea
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Easy
- 2 cups
Ingredients
- A large handful of fresh nettle tops or ½ handful of dried nettles
- ½ lemon
- runny honey (optional), to sweeten
Method
- STEP 1
Place a metal teapot or saucepan over the fire (or on the hob) and add 1 litre (35fl oz) of water.
- STEP 2
When the water comes up to a simmer, add the nettles. Slice the lemon half and add this, too.
- STEP 3
Remove the pot from the fire and allow the tea to brew for 5–10 minutes before drinking. You can sweeten the tea with a touch of honey, if you like.