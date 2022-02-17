Wild garlic pesto
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Easy
- Makes 1 jar
Ingredients
- 200g Wild garlic leaves, washed
- 50g parmesan or vegetarian/vegan hard cheese, grated
- 1 Garlic clove, diced or finely chopped
- 1 Lemon juice
- 50g Pine nuts or walnuts, toasted and finely chopped
- 100ml Extra virgin olive oil Rapeseed oil can also be use
- A pinch of coarse sea salt
- A pinch of pepper
Method
- STEP 1
Wash the wild garlic leaves carefully to remove any soil or dirt. Dry and roughly chop or tear the leaves.
- STEP 2
Using a food processor, blitz the wild garlic, garlic clove, hard cheese, pine nuts while slowly adding the olive oil and lemon juice until it become a smooth paste. Taste and add the salt and pepper to season. You may wish to add a little more lemon or olive oil.
- STEP 3
The pesto can be used straightaway or stored in a sealed glass jar or plastic box and kept in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Another handy way to store wild garlic pesto is to freeze in an ice cube tray and each cube can be added to dishes.